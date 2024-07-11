Cebu City launches intensified HIV education campaign to curb rising cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A new initiative to educate Cebu City residents about HIV has been approved to help reduce rising Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases in the city.

City Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa requested all barangay officials, through the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC), to cooperate in guiding their constituents about the alarming increase of HIV cases in the city.

“The General Welfare Clause, or Section 16 of the Local Government Code of 1991 (“the Code for brevity”), or Republic Act No. 7160, grants every local government unit the power and authority to promote health and safety and enhance the right of the people to a balanced ecology,” the councilor said in his resolution.

The resolution was passed on July 10, during the council’s regular session.

Latest data from the Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH-7) showed that at least 165 new cases were recorded in the first quarter of this year, 37 of which were mortalities.

Cebu City ranks second nationwide in the number of recorded cases.

Abellanosa proposed increasing educational campaigns in barangays to raise awareness about the virus.

These campaigns will be coordinated with the City Health Department, DOH-7, and NGOs.

Abellanosa emphasized the Health Department’s role in informing the public about health threats.

“The City Health Department is mandated to promote health, prevent the occurrence of illnesses, and control the spread of communicable diseases by providing the highest standard of quality health services to its constituents, especially to the underserved populace, by mobilizing communities, empowering people, and saving lives through the years,” he said.

Abellanosa further stated that the city offers free medicines in government HIV treatment hubs like the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) and the City Health Department.

“People should be informed that the government has free medicines for HIV at treatment hubs, such as the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and the City Health Department,” he added.

