Cebu City Palaro athletes: P5,000, more incentives for them

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced a financial incentive plan to boost the morale of Cebu City’s athletes competing in the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Each athlete will receive P5,000, and those who win medals will receive an additional award.

Garcia said giving incentives would be a way of acknowledging the dedication and honor they bring to the city.

“First of all, we will definitely provide incentives to all Cebu City athletes. In fact, we have already set aside P5,000 per athlete. This applies especially to those winning medals and bringing honor to our city. We already have an ordinance for this, led by Jerry Guardo, and we will follow the existing guidelines,” he said.

Earlier, Garcia planned to recommend the City Council allocate a budget for these cash incentives to support athletes who will win medals at the Palarong Pambansa 2024, set to start on July 11.

During an interview at the Cebu City Sports Center, he reiterated his promise to reward athletes who make Cebu City proud.

Cebu City has consistently been a champion in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA).

Last May, the city secured 118 gold medals, surpassing the 110 gold medals won in the 2023 CVIRAA held in Carcar City.

This impressive performance shows that many Central Visayas athletes are from Cebu City, making the cash incentive important for their success in the Palarong Pambansa, which is usually dominated by the National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, Mandaue City, another key player in Region 7, has also announced plans to provide its athletes with P5,000 cash allowances for the duration of the meet.

Additionally, Mandaue City will reward gold, silver, and bronze medalists with P10,000, P7,000, and P5,000, respectively. | with reports from Glendale Rosal

