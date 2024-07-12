CCSC Track Oval: Contractor defends ‘expertise’ amid criticism of ‘incompetency’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The contractor responsible for the renovation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) track oval defended its expertise in light of recent criticisms.

Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders addressed allegations of incompetence following reports of damages and measurement issues affecting the newly refurbished track.

In an interview with CDN Digital via text messages on July 11, Doherty clarified that the damages were not a result of poor workmanship but were instead caused by external factors.

He said that the rubberized track oval was subjected to misuse by other workers who traversed it with heavy loads while constructing the grandstand.

“The damage was caused by workers who used the track to move heavy equipment and materials for the grandstand construction,” Doherty said.

On July 7, the condition of the newly-renovated rubberized track oval at the CCSC sparked concerns less than a week before the official start of Palarong Pambansa 2024 due to reports of ‘visible signs’ of damage.

Observations were raised on the detachment of the rubber from its base, a bumpy surface, and the presence of water trapped inside the rubber base, among others.

However, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that the damages found on the oval were “normal” and would not affect the city’s hosting of Palarong Pambansa.

Meanwhile, Doherty explained that the damage was caused by workers who used the track to move heavy equipment and materials for the grandstand construction.

He noted that the track was designed for athletic purposes and could not withstand the weight and traffic of construction equipment.

Doherty said that the project was fully completed and approved by the project engineer before these incidents occurred.

He insisted that SBD Builders had a proven track record of reliability and competency, with a portfolio that included both public and private projects.

“SBD Builders is about integrity and standing by our workmanship. We are here to support the City of Cebu with their dedication to having a successful Palarong Pambansa event in our city,” he asserted.

Doherty said that the newly rubberized track was finished as promised by June 14, despite negative comments from the media.

When asked about the measurement issues, Doherty responded that the track oval was originally built in 1994 and he did not know who the contractor was at that time.

“The track oval was built back in 1994. I don’t know who was the contractor,” he said.

He also pointed out the extensive experience of SBD Builders and his technical partner, whose name he did not mention, who has been involved in rubber installation.

“My technical partner who’s in charge on the installation has an intensive history and experience in rubber since 1962. So if we talk about expertise we have the experience and the long history,” he said.

The renovation of CCSC’s rubberized track oval faced public scrutiny last year due to delays in the project’s completion. CCSC was closed for renovation in May 2023 but the project was completed just recently.

The delays forced the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) to hold track and field events outside Cebu City. | with reports from Glendale Rosal

