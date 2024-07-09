Raymond proposes cash incentives for Cebu City Palaro medalists

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will recommend to the City Council to set aside a budget for the release of cash incentives to the city’s athletes who will win a medal in Palarong Pambansa 2024 that will start on Thursday, July 11.

In an interview at the Cebu City Sports Center during the opening of the Palarong Pambansa on Tuesday, Garcia expressed his intention to reward athletes who will bring pride to the City.

“We will discuss that with the City Council. We can set aside a certain budget for that. Ato nang i charge, but that depends on the City Council, but I can recommend,” Garcia said.

Cebu City is a perennial champion in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA).

Last May, Cebu City amassed a total of 118 gold medals, exceeding the 110 gold medals they earned in the CVIRAA 2023 held in Carcar City.

This means that the majority of the athletes comprising Central Visayas are from Cebu City. Thus, a cash incentive would be necessary to boost their morale in their bid to top the overall medal standings of the Palaro that had long been dominated by the National Capital Region (NCR).

Mandaue City, which also has a significant number of athletes representing Region 7 in Palarong Pambansa already announced its plan to provide them with P5,000 cash allowances to use for the duration of the meet.

On top of that, the gold, silver, and bronze medalists will receive P10,000, P7,000, and P5,000, respectively.

