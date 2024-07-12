Taxi driver brings drunk passenger to Cebu City motel, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A taxi driver landed in jail after he allegedly brought a drunk female passenger to a motel while she was sleeping inside the vehicle in Cebu City on Wednesday, July 10.

The suspect, however, denied assaulting the woman and claimed that he only brought her to the motel because she did not told him her destination.

The arrested person was identified as Gellan Bigcas Teves, 44, a resident of Brgy. Bulacao, Pardo, Cebu City.

Police, in a report, said that the incident happened at around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The complainant was a 26-year-old woman from Brgy. Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

The victim told police that she was drunk when she boarded the suspect’s taxi at a restobar along the Pelaez Street in Cebu City and she fell asleep inside the taxi cab.

Howver, when she woke up two hours later, she found herself inside a room in a motel along the North Reclamation Area with a man that she recognized as the taxi driver.

Moreover, she was no longer wearing her dress and underwear, which she found placed beside her on the bed.

When she asked Teves what happened, he allegedly replied by saying, “yaw kabalaka, wala nako gipasulod.”

(Don’t worry, I did not let it enter.)

Less than 20 minutes later, both of them went out of the motel together and the suspect took the victim home on his taxi.

At around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the victim reported the incident to personnel of the Mabolo Police Station.

Law enforcers then conducted an investigation and coordinated with the motel for the record of the suspect’s room reservation.

Teves was arrested at their company’s garage at around 11:30 a.m. on the same day.

As of this writing, he is detained at the custodial facility of the Mabolo Police Station pending for the filing of a charge of rape against him.

The suspect, however, denied the victim’s allegations against him.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Teves said that he had no bad intentions in bringing the girl to the motel.

Teves said that he did so because the drunk woman failed to tell him her address.

He added that the woman’s friend, who hailed the cab for her, also did not tell him her address.

Teves said that he thought that if he brought the woman to the police station, he would be questioned on why he allowed a drunk passenger in his cab.

According to him, he did not undress the victim as he found her in that state after he went back to his taxi for a short while.

Teves also denied that he told the victim “yaw kabalaka, wala nako gipasulod.” (Don’t worry, I did not allow it to enter.)

He further claimed that the woman was calm when he told her what happened and both of them left the motel together.

To his surprise, police officers came to arrest him a few hours later.

Teves has been working as a taxi driver for a long time. He has five young children and is separated from his wife who is in her hometown in Dumanjug. | with Marielle Surigao, CTU Intern

