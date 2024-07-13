Garcia slams substandard CCSC track oval claims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia urged caution regarding the alleged lack of measurement of the track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), saying that it’s premature to label the it as substandard.

He addressed the brewing controversy and said that it was too early to make any definitive claims about the CCSC track oval measurement.

This comes in response to reports that the track, which is being used for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, may not meet the standard 400-meter length required for official athletic events.

“Well, first of all, nahibong ko nganong this issue came about. First of all, mao mani’y atong gigamit in 1994 Palaro and there was no issue,” Garcia said.

“Ikaduha, when I was reading bitaw the article, wa pa gyud sila mo definitive say nga short siya, niingon lang gyud siya nga they are waiting for the technical specifications that will be handed by the contractor,” he added.

Garcia deferred to the technical committee when asked about potential actions if the track is proven to be short, where he stated that the decision would now be up to them.

He indicated that if the CCSC track oval is indeed short, there must be remedies available. Garcia mentioned that if it is only 2 meters short, adjustments could be made to the starting point or tape could be used, as was done in the past.

“That would be their call, not mine. If it’s really short, then there must be remedies. So maybe, if its really, unsa may nakabutang 20 meters or 2 meters, unsa man gyuy sakto? 20 meters is too long, diko motuo ana. Butang kag 2 meters, 20 meters murag gikan sa simbahan padong sa (City Hall) 20 meters na diba. So if its only 2 meters then what we can do, 2 rana kadupa, so ato nalang i-atras ang starting point ato nalnag butangan ug tape,” he said.

Garcia also addressed concerns about the potential impact on the credibility of sports events at the venue. He noted that there is no definitive answer yet regarding the track’s measurement.

He pointed out that the committee had not received the technical specifications from the contractor and expressed his desire to resolve the issue promptly to alleviate concerns about the CCSC track oval being substandard.

“Well dili pa sa pagkakaron (makaingon nga maka affect sa credibility) kay wa pamay definitive answer nga short ba gyud. Miingon raman nga wa pa mi makadawat sa technical specifications. So mao na I want this issue resolved today (July 12) kay para mawa nana atong kabalaka ba nga kani diay substandard or dili,” Garcia said.

Ma. Jeanette Obiena, a technical consultant for Palarong Pambansa and a Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) currently in Cebu for the Palaro, refrained from confirming the reports about the CCSC track oval.

“We are not issuing a statement on this sensitive matter yet. We are awaiting the blueprint of the CCSC oval from the contractor,” Obiena said.

Meanwhile, Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders, the contractor responsible for the renovation of the CCSC track oval defended its expertise in light of recent criticisms.

Doherty noted that the track oval was originally built in 1994 and he did not know who the contractor was at that time.

“The track oval was built back in 1994. I don’t know who was the contractor,” he said.

