CCSC rubberized track must be ripped off, replaced – insider

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defective rubberized track of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) must be replaced by the contractor and the Cebu City government must not accept any band-aid solutions to address its defects.

This was the advice of a CCSC insider who requested not to be identified because he was not authorized to talk about the matter to the media.

The CCSC rubberized track drew flak when visible signs of damaged were noticed even before it was used for the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 on July 9.

Cebu City is currently hosting the country’s biggest sports meet for student-athletes representing the country’s 17 regions and two special delegations. The athletic competition will run until July 16.

The meet’s centerpiece track and field events are also being held at the CCSC as well as swimming, both crowd-drawing sports.

The source told Cebu Daily News Digital that the punctures seen on the rubberized track and the water that seeps out from it are tell-tale signs that the CCSC rubberized track was constructed using sub-standard materials.

The same source said that another reason could be that the contractor failed to diligently follow the right process in setting up the track.

He also questioned the short curing period that the contractor used before the tracks were put to use.

“Mubo ra kaayo ang curing period nga gigahin sa contractor para sa rubberized track. Ang dapat usa ka buwan nahimo nalang 15-20 days,” the official said

He also noted that the contractor, SBD Builders did not consult experts such as Dr. Danilo Villadolid and the Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association (Patafa), the governing body for athletics in the country.

The same sports official also suggested that the city government must compel the contractor to replace the defective CCSC rubberized track to avoid accidents.

“Dapat ilisan jud na, dili puede nang ayum-ayumon lang kay kuyaw ma disgrasya atong mga bata. Replacement dili epair,” the source said.

Earlier, acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia ordered the contractor to conduct another round of refurbishments on the rubberized track oval after the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Garcia said that since the Cebu City Government has not yet processed the payment, it can still hold the contractor accountable and demand for repairs.

CONTRACTOR’S SIDE

In an interview with CDN Digital via text messages on July 11, Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders clarified that the damages were not a result of poor workmanship but were instead caused by external factors.

He said that the CCSC rubberized track oval was subjected to misuse by other workers who traversed it with heavy loads while constructing the grandstand.

Doherty explained that the damage on the track was caused by workers who used it to move heavy equipment and materials for the grandstand construction.

He stressed that the CCSC rubberized track was designed for athletic purposes and could not withstand the weight and traffic of construction equipment.

Doherty insisted that SBD Builders had a proven track record of reliability and competency, with a portfolio that included both public and private projects. | with Reporter Pia Piquero

