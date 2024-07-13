CRATE AND BARREL visits Cebu

From July 18, to July 31, 2024, The Glass House at the IPI Center Done Rockwell in Cebu will be transformed into the CRATE AND BARREL design universe. The sunlit, expansive space will house key collections from the renowned international furniture and home decor brand. These include the Coastal Home Collection, ideal for homeowners whose style sensibilities are informed by their love for seaside living. The Modern Organic collection, brings warmth, texture, and layers of nomadic wanderlust to any living space. Alongside these collections, CRATE AND BARREL will also treat Cebu’s design enthusiasts with a curated edit of decorative statement pieces and beautiful entertaining essentials that elevate any space. Classics and best-selling pieces from the brand will also be showcased at the pop-up space for Cebuanos to discover.

For more information, follow CRATE AND BARREL on Instagram @crateandbarrelph or Facebook at Crate & Barrel Philippines.

Since arriving in the Philippines in 2014, CRATE AND BARREL has been elevating and enhancing living spaces across the archipelago, including some of the most stylish residences in Cebu. The pop-up space at The Glass House at the IPI Center Done Rockwell will give homeowners from Cebu the opportunity to view, browse and purchase favorite pieces as well as wishlist items that they’ve been wanting to acquire from CRATE AND BARREL on the spot. Throughout the selling period, an exclusive discount of up to 20% off on all furniture and houseware pieces will also be available for customers of the pop-up space to enjoy.

On July 18 and 19, CRATE AND BARREL will host an intimate guest list of tastemakers and valued clients to preview the pop-up space and the brand’s collections on feature. A portion of the proceeds from the preview will be dedicated to supporting the initiatives of Operation Smile. This non-profit organization is committed to helping bring smiles to thousands of children living with cleft lip and cleft palate. Advocacies that look out for the welfare of children and women have consistently informed CRATE AND BARREL’s Crate Gives Back programs since 2015.

According to the team at CRATE AND BARREL, “The Cebu pop-up and the work we are doing with Operation Smile make up a series of special celebrations and activations that mark our 10th year anniversary in 2024.” What started off with thoughtfully considered initiatives early this year, will lead to more experiences in the coming months.

CRATE AND BARREL’s Pop-up will happen from July 18 to 31, 2023 at The Glass House at the IPI Center Done Rockwell, Pope John Paul II Avenue, Cebu City, Cebu. Store hours will be from 10AM-8PM daily. For more information, follow CRATE AND BARREL on Instagram @crateandbarrelph or Facebook at Crate & Barrel Philippines.

Discover new arrivals, classic favorites and what CRATE AND BARREL can do for you and your home.

About Crate and Barrel

Crate and Barrel is the industry’s leading premium home furnishings specialty retailer, known for its exclusive designs, quality craftsmanship and superb customer service. With 100 stores and franchise partners in 9 countries, the brand curates inspiration for the home that showcase their extensive furniture and houseware collection. They are also a gifting destination for any and all occasions, which their packaging—the statement of their icon black and white box.

Established in 2014, Crate and Barrel Philippines is a subsidiary of SM Retail through HMS Development Corporation. Celebrating their 10th Anniversary, the Philippine franchise has proven to be one of the top choices for everything home. For more information, visit Crate and Barrel Philippines’ Facebook page at Crate & Barrel Philippines, Instagram page at crateandbarrelph or visit www.crateandbarrel.com.ph.

About IPI Center Done Rockwell

Rockwell Land has partnered with International Pharmaceuticals Inc. to deliver a convenient address at the heart of Cebu City. Located along Pope John Paul II Avenue, IPI Center Done Rockwell is a mixed-use neighborhood offering office spaces, retail areas, and a residential tower, Lincoln.

For a glimpse of the distinct experiences the community will deliver, The Glass House at IPI Center is home to curated events, unique lifestyle pop-ups, and Lincoln’s 2-Bedroom model unit.

advt.