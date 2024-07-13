Track and field athlete’s ‘humble gesture’ inspires peers at Palarong Pambansa

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One athlete’s simple gesture earns another athlete’s respect.

This is what a track and field athlete told CDN Digital after capturing a humbling photo during a 400-meter race last July 11 at this year’s Palarong Pambansa.

On July 12, Jorge Calandria posted a photo on his Facebook page showing a fellow track and field athlete from another region about to kneel in prayer after crossing the finish line.

It’s a rare sight in competitions, often overshadowed by the jumping and cheers of celebrating athletes after finishing their races.

This gesture had a profound impact on Calandria and the netizens who viewed his post.

One of the netizens who reposted Calandria’s post was Asia Paraase, the first gold medalist at this year’s Palarong Pambansa from Central Visayas.

“It inspires me to become a better athlete and a good person who believes in God. It also tells me a good reminder that talking to the person above that created us and it also shows us that he is listening and granting our wishes and prayers,” he told CDN Digital.

Despite the trainings, sleepless nights battling anxiety, and doubts, a simple prayer of thanks for sustaining us truly makes a difference.

To all our athletes for this year’s Palarong Pambansa, kudos!

