New two-storey police station soon to rise in Naga City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A new modernized police station is set to be built in Naga City, southern Cebu starting next week.

The construction of the two-story police station is expected to finish within twenty months, according to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The new station will be located in Purok Tapon 2, Barangay Tinaan in Naga City.

On Tuesday, June 25, the groundbreaking ceremony was held in the city and was headed by PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin and Naga City Mayor Valdemar Chiong.

Also in attendance were various officials including Police Colonel Roy Parena, PRO-7 deputy regional director for administration; Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla, provincial director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO); Police Lieutenant Colonel Regie Real, chief of the Regional Logistics and Research Development Division; Police Lieutenant Colonel Jay Gofirth, chief of the Regional Engineering Unit 7; and Police Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, chief of Naga City Police.

During the ceremony, both the Naga City government and PRO-7 demonstrated their commitment in their efforts to enhance public safety and security for citizens with the construction of an improved working environment for law enforcers.

Chiong, in his address, disclosed that the city envisioned to expand the police station in 2022 in order to accommodate the rising number of constituents in need of police assistance.

The mayor thanked the Philippine National Police (PNP) for approving the police station’s move to a new location and for providing the necessary construction funds.

Aberin, on the other hand, acknowledged the LGU for its donation of a 1,000-square-meter lot for the new Naga City Police Station building.

“We challenge the police force of the City of Naga to elevate the standard of police service as they receive their new and modern police station building. The people expect nothing but excellence and integrity in the performance of our police functions,” stated Aberin.

Furthermore, he expressed that this development has been an inspiration for the law enforcers in Naga to persist in their implementation of PRO-7’s programs against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, and other forms of criminality. /clorenciana

