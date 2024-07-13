2 drug stings in Talisay, Cebu City net ‘Nanay,’ 12 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate drug busts in Talisay City and Cebu City on Thursday, July 11, led to the arrest of 13 drug personalities and the confiscation of P183,600 worth of illegal drugs.

Moreover, two alleged drug dens were shut down by authorities on the same day.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Talisay City Police Station conducted the first buy-bust at Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City.

At around 2:40 p.m., they arrested Lora Lie B. Lisondra alias “Nanay,” 52.

Lisondra is accused of being the maintainer of the drug den and was the subject of the operation.

Operatives arrested nine drug den visitors including: Jerry T. Fernandez, 58, fisherman and PWD; Lorna C. Quiobe, 47, laundrywoman; and Van D. Cabando, 48, welder; and a 17-year-old boy.

Also caught inside the suspected drug den were: Genevieve L. Cabando, 24; Rosalie M. Gabisan, 47; Marie Lourdes J. Pelare, 27; Marie Cris D. Juezan, 47; and Erick C. Reyes, 45.

PDEA-7, in a report, said that they confiscated 17 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 16 grams from the suspects.

It had an estimated average market value of P108,800.

According to PDEA-7 spokesperson, Leia Alcantara, they conducted a case buildup for two weeks and found that Lisondra typically disposes 15 to 20 grams of drugs per week.

Moreover, she said many individuals in the area would usually offer passersby to either buy or use drugs.

Around three hours later or at 5:55 p.m., another suspected drug den was shut down at Sitio Calejon 11, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

PDEA-7 agents and personnel from the Labangon Police Station arrested three suspects.

The subject of the operation and alleged drug den maintainer was identified as Joven J. Ballientos, 40.

Meanwhile, the arrested drug den visitors were Joseph Ken-Ken D. Endaya, 30, vendor; and Reneboy Carlos Ballentos, 46.

Seized during the drug sting were 10 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams and an estimated average market value of P74,800.

The Labangon buy-bust stemmed from a report by a concerned citizen, according to Alcantara.

She said that the case buildup took one week and that Ballientos could allegedly dispose 15 to 20 grams of shabu in a week.

During both operations, law enforcers also confiscated various drug paraphernalia.

In total, authorities confiscated P183,600 worth of suspected shabu and shut down two suspected drug dens in one day.

As of this writing, all 13 arrested suspects are in the custody of police pending the filing of drug charges against them.

