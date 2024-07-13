CV massacres Cagayan Valley to cruise into quarterfinals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas (Region 7) played by the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers booked a ticket to the Palarong Pambansa secondary boys basketball quarterfinals after beating Cagayan Valley (Region 2), 114-73, on Saturday, July 13, at the USC Main Campus gymnasium.

UV finished the group stage with an incredible 3-0 (win-loss) record. They did it with an exclamation point after routing the hapless Cagayan Valley.

The Baby Lancers of head coach Jun Pepito already flexed their might from the get go, leading by 13 in the start of the first period, 18-5.

They stretched their lead to 21, 30-9, after the opening period. Not satisfied with their dominating start, the Baby Lancers built a more commanding 25-point lead, 42-17, to wrap up the first half.

In the second half, the Baby Lancers built their biggest lead of 48 points, 103-55, and never looked back.

“Wala ko kakita sa ilang duwa, pero akong mga players nakakita. Naa daw sila 6’7 nga player, kadtong mopansak. Pero mo kumbati mi, mo depensa lang gyud mi,” said Pepito.

“Nagsalig nami nga sulod nami daan sa quarterfinals. Para preparation lang gyud to para ugma. Di ko kasiguro kay lig-on na sa quarterfinals, ato pa dulaon. Pero malipayon ko kay wala mi napildi bisan kausa sa eliminations,” he added.

The Baby Lancers will take on Central Luzon (Region 3) in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 7 a.m. at the same venue.

Also winning on Saturday were Bicol Region (Region 5) against Caraga (Region 13), 72-69, while CALABARZON (Region 4-A) defeated the Philippine Schools Overseas (PSO) 75-32, and Davao Region (Region 11) over BARMM 99-64.

