Palarong Pambansa: Dumaguete archer shoots her way to 3 golds

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An archer from Silliman University grabbed three gold medals during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 Archery Competition at SRP Grounds, Cebu City, Saturday, July 13.

This was after Naina Dominique Tagle (16) of Dumaguete City topped the Girls Recurve 60m and 70m distances and Girls 1440 Fita to bag the 3 gold medals for the respective categories.

Tagle also won the silver in Girls 50m distance.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tagle said that in Palarong Pambansa there’s no guarantee in winning every distance.

“I think everybody has their skill set and not everyone can be the best at everything,” she added.

Tagle also said she practiced more on the longer distances, while some archers practiced more on the shorter distances.

According to her coach, Darlene Banglos, most of the Central Visayas archery team are first timers in the Palaro.

“Naa pay bright future when it comes to archery kay very young pa man, daghan pa silang malearn,” Banglos told CDN Digital.

(There is a bright future when it comes to archery because these are very young athletes, they still have a lot to learn.

Meanwhile, Tagle started archery in grade 3 because of her sister.

Tagle’s sister, Nicole Marie Tagle (22), who is also a two-time Palaro Gold Medalist in 2015 and 2016 and a former Philippine Archery team member, handed down her bow and arrow to Naina.

This is the bow that Naina used in her competitions until now.

“Yes actually my bow usually is from my sister and it shoots well,” Tagle said.

Talking about her future, Tagle plans to pursue archery to set a goal before she stops.

“My plan in archery is to get as far as I can in the time that I set myself to be in this part,” Tagle said.

As of writing, Tagle is still competing for the Olympic Round.

