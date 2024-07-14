cdn mobile

Palarong Pambansa: Dumaguete archer shoots her way to 3 golds

By: Josh F. Almonte - CDN Digital | July 14,2024 - 05:32 PM

Naina Dominique Tagle (16) of Dumaguete City, waits for her turn to compete in her Olympic round match. | Jose Almonte

Naina Dominique Tagle (16) of Dumaguete City, waits for her turn to compete in her Olympic round match. | Jose Almonte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An archer from Silliman University grabbed three gold medals during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 Archery Competition at SRP Grounds, Cebu City, Saturday, July 13.

This was after Naina Dominique Tagle (16) of Dumaguete City topped the Girls Recurve 60m and 70m distances and Girls 1440 Fita to bag the 3 gold medals for the respective categories.

Tagle also won the silver in Girls 50m distance.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Asia Paraase, a 17-year-old athlete from Pajo National High School in Lapu-Lapu City, captured the hearts today as she clinched the first gold medal of the Palarong Pambansa held at the Cebu City Sports Center. Paraase ruled the secondary girls' 3,000-meter run, winning the first gold medal in the entire meet and first gilt for the host delegation, Central Visayas which is an elusive feat. Tears streamed down Paraase's face as she crossed the finish line that culminated her emotional journey in triumph. Representing also the Spectrum Runners Club, Paraase shattered her personal record with a time of 10 minutes and 26 seconds, surpassing her previous best at the CVIRAA 2024 meet of 10:33. "I cried tears of joy because everything I've sacrificed, all the hardships and setbacks, have finally paid off. This is what God gave me after everything I went through," Paraase shared in an interview with CDN Digital. Despite facing challenges like training on a rough-surfaced track due to delays in the completion of the CCSC oval, Paraase's determination and resilience propelled her to victory. "I wasn't confident going in, knowing the strength of my competitors. I just aimed to beat my own time," she revealed. Her efforts paid off as she outpaced rivals like Gemma Pogoy, Chrishia Mae Tajarros from Eastern Visayas and Mary Jane Pagayon from Davao Region, who settled for silver and bronze, respectively. Paraase, inspired by Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, revealed her ultimate dream which is to represent the Philippines internationally. "My family, God, my teammates, and my own determination are my inspiration," she affirmed. "Representing my country abroad would be a dream come true." Paraase will also compete in the 1,500-meter run on July 13 at Palarong Pambansa, hoping to clinch another gold medal.

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: 

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tagle said that in Palarong Pambansa there’s no guarantee in winning every distance. 

“I think everybody has their skill set and not everyone can be the best at everything,” she added.

Tagle also said she practiced more on the longer distances, while some archers practiced more on the shorter distances.

READ MORE:

Palarong Pambansa 2024: LIVE UPDATES

Asia Paraase completes Palaro mission after winning 2nd gold medal

Palarong Pambansa 2024: CV athletes’ performance, hosting lauded

According to her coach, Darlene Banglos, most of the Central Visayas archery team are first timers in the Palaro.

“Naa pay bright future when it comes to archery kay very young pa man, daghan pa silang malearn,” Banglos told CDN Digital.

(There is a bright future when it comes to archery because these are very young athletes, they still have a lot to learn.

READ MORE:

PVC Archery targeting demo status in Palarong Pambansa

An appeal to DepEd: Make Palarong Pambansa more inclusive

Meanwhile, Tagle started archery in grade 3 because of her sister.

Tagle’s sister, Nicole Marie Tagle (22), who is also a two-time Palaro Gold Medalist in 2015 and 2016 and a former Philippine Archery team member, handed down her bow and arrow to Naina.

This is the bow that Naina used in her competitions until now.

“Yes actually my bow usually is from my sister and it shoots well,” Tagle said.

Talking about her future, Tagle plans to pursue archery to set a goal before she stops.

“My plan in archery is to get as far as I can in the time that I set myself to be in this part,” Tagle said.

As of writing, Tagle is still competing for the Olympic Round.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with:

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: archery, Naina Dominique Tagle, Palarong Pambansa 2024
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.