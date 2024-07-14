5150 Bohol triathlon participant dies during swim course

TAGBILARAN CITY — A participant in a triathlon on Panglao Island in Bohol province died during the swim portion of the race on Sunday, July 13.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of a race participant at 5150 Bohol triathlon,” said the organizers of the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon Bohol and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint in a statement.

The organizers did not name the athlete, but a source said the fatality was a male participant from Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion of the race in a resort in Barangay Doljo at 6:40 a.m. The swim course was 1.5 kilometers long.

Medical personnel provided support onsite before the participant was transported to a hospital in Tagbilaran City for treatment.

He, however, eventually passed away. The cause of death was not announced yet.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to offer our support. We appreciate the quick work of onsite safety personnel who provided the athlete with medical support,” the organizers said.

The 5150 Triathlon Bohol consisted of a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride, and a 10-kilometer run which organizers described as an “Olympic distance triathlon.”

This was the first time a participant died during the competition, now in its seventh year.

There were at least 800 athletes from 19 countries.

The provincial government of Bohol said the triathlon was another opportunity to promote sustainable tourism.

