Triathletes from Cebu rule Bohol triathlon

PANGLAO ISLAND, BOHOL — Cebuano triathletes dominated the Sun Life 5150 & Go For Gold Sprint Triathlon event by topping their respective age categories on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Bellevue Resort here in Bohol.

Seven Cebuanos shone in the Go For Gold sprint triathlon race, while five in the Sun Life 5150 race.

In the Go For Gold sprint race, 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists in Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba emerged as the overall champions by crossing the finish line first in the entire male and female categories respectively.

The 22-year-old Remolino, who bagged the silver medal in last May’s 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, topped the men’s open category and his age-group, the male 20-24 years old with the time of 01:05.05.

On the other hand, the 19-year-old Alcoseba ruled the female 20-24 years old at 01:13.27. They spearheaded their team, the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group-Go For Gold’s lopsided outing.

It was a fitting race for both Cebuano triathletes who competed for the first time since the 31st SEA Games.

“Many said that triathletes from Manila will win, but we proved that we can excel in this sport even (if) we’re coming from a province,” said Remolino who is from Talisay City, south Cebu.

“We’re glad for this opportunity that there’s someone sponsoring us from food, nutrition, and gear, and we proved it to our sponsor, Go For Gold that worth it ilahang investment diri sa amo (their investment in us),” he said.

Remolino will compete in July 23’s 2022 Asia Triathlon Junior and U23 Championships Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. He will be joined by Alcoseba and Matthew Justine Hermosa.

“The race was fun and it was fulfilling at the same time because I was leading the entire race. It was a good race after the SEA Games and I’m already looking forward to this month’s Asian Cup in Kazakhstan,” said Alcoseba.

Their teammates in Hermosa (male 15-19) and Nicole Marie Del Rosario (female 15-19) emerged champions in their respective age groups.

The rest of the winning triathletes from Cebu were Voltaire Montebon (male 45-49), Nicole Marie Del Rosario (female 15-19), Noreen Sabinay (female 40-44), and Evelyn Du (female 45-49).

Cebuano 5150 winners

On the other hand, Omega Pro Sports Tri Team’s Cianyl Jamae Gonzales and Justice Sousa ruled the female 25-29 and male 20-24 categories respectively.

Kristiane Glendale Lim topped the male 35-39, while Jorry Ycong for the male 30-34.

Another TLTG-Go For Gold triathlete, Moira Frances Erediano placed first in the female 15-19.

The other winners were John Amiel Buenviaje (male 25-29), James Stevenson Morilla (male 30-34), Mas Ud Dimaporo (male 35-39), Dennis Roberto Llagas (male 40-44), Anne Louise Garcia (25-29), Christine Kay Pascual (female 30-34), Glaiza Morilla (female 35-39), and Lorenzo Joaquin Zola (male 15-19).

The twin triathlon events organized by Sunrise Events Inc., Sun Life, and Go For Gold drew 620 triathletes from 23 countries.

The 5150 race featured a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 21k run which covers the towns of Panglao and Dauis. Meanwhile, the Go For Gold Sprint had half the distance of the 5150 race.

It also marked the first international triathlon race that happened in Bohol since 2017, and the first triathlon race in the Island since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

/dbs

