Reig Jr., Burgos rule 5150 Triathlon in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Irienold Reig Jr. and Erika Nicole Burgos ruled the Sun Life 5150 & Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint triathlon race on Sunday, July 14, at the Bellevue Resort Hotel in Panglao Island, Bohol.

Among 800 triathletes that competed in the Olympic-distance triathlon race, it was Reig Jr. and Burgos, who emerged as the fastest to claim the overall male and female titles, respectively.

Reig Jr. finished the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run with the time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 33 seconds.

He bested Joshua Alexander Ramos who settled for second place in 2:09:07, while Paul Jumamil completed the top three male overall finishers in 2:10:47.

Edgie Arances landed at fourth place in 2:11:03, while Satar Salem salvaged the fifth spot with 2:11:03.

Burgos breasted the finish tape in 2:20:27, while Katrina Salazar trailed her at second place in 2:27:02, and Leyann Ramo rounded off the top three overall female finishers in 2:27:57.

Lyllian Grace Banzon landed at fourth place in 2:37:25 and Kriska Sto. Domingo salvaged the fifth place in 2:39:45.

Celebrities such as Matteo Guidicelli and his wife, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo, Kyle Echarri, and Piolo Pascual graced this triathlon event organized by Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI).

Despite its success, one triathlete died during the swim leg. The participant was from Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

The medical personnel at the venue was able to provide the participant immediate medical attention, and the participant was brought to the hospital, but the participant later on passed away.

