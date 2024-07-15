Palarong Pambansa experience: Nostalgic and fun!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As the biggest sporting event for athletes from elementary and high school in the country draws near its end.

This year’s Palarong Pambansa will surely go down our history books especially for the Cebuano athletes and spectators because after 30 long years, this national sporting event was brought back to our shores.

Among the most memorable moments that highlighted this year’s Palaro would be, that dancesport was officially introduced as an official sport for Palaro. Second would be when Asia Paraase from Central Visayas bagged the first gold of the competition.

Next would be officials giving praises to the newly renovated swimming pool at the Cebu City Sports Center and its other facilities that housed spectators and athletes.

CDN Digital wanted to feel and hear the pulse of the people on their experiences for this year’s Palarong Pambansa.

Here are some of our ka-Siloys experiences for this year’s Palarong Pambansa.

While this may be a sporting event for others, to some, this served as a beautiful way to bond with their families. From reliving the memories of before, to tagging along their children today.

Just like what this ka-Siloy shared on our Facebook post.

“It was nostalgic, it felt like I was a kid again. After 30 years last 1994 kay na experience na pud nako ug balik tanaw ug Palarong Pambansa dinhi sa Cebu. This time kuyog na nako ako wife and daugher. Nalingaw ra pud mi tanaw sa volleyball games didto sa USJR Basak.”

While another ka-Siloy shared the post with the caption.

“Nice kaayo oi. Maglibog mi ug asa mi mutan.aw kay exciting tanang dula..”

For a week, we have been graced by the best young athletes from all over the country, as it comes to and end tomorrow, Tuesday, July 16, CDN Digital congratulates every athlete and team who participated in this sporting meet!

Mabuhi ang mga Pinoy nga mga atleta!