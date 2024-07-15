cdn mobile

Man arrested for punching a lady modern jeep conductor in Naga City

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Correspondent | July 15,2024 - 11:42 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man was arrested for punching a lady conductor of a modern jeepney on the National Highway in Barangay South Poblacion, City of Naga on Sunday evening, July 14, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Gerry Pantonial Gonzales, a 44-year-old, a construction worker and resident of Marakas, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the victim was identified as Lufemia Pacuri Filipino, of legal age and a resident of Sitio Kamansi, Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City.

According to Naga Police Station’s investigation, the modern jeepney was parked there waiting for passengers.

The suspect boarded the vehicle and unexpectedly punched the victim in the face for no apparent reason.

The victim immediately sought help from the driver. Luckily, a police car passed by during a mobile patrol in the area.

The driver of the modern jeepney approached the police which resulted in the immediate arrest of the suspect.

The suspect was temporarily detained at the Naga Police Station, pending the filing of charges of slight physical injury against the suspect. /clorenciana

