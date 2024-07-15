Toledo buy-bust: Over P8 million worth of shabu seized from HVI

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Correspondent | July 15,2024 - 09:39 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 26-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kamunggayan, Barangay Bato, Toledo City on Sunday morning, July 14, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Jaymar Resuento, single with a live-in partner, jobless, and a resident of Mercado St., Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City.

The suspect was considered a high-value individual (HVI) in the illegal drug trade.

During the operation, the police confiscated 1,213 grams of suspected shabu worth P8,248,400 from him.

They also seized a .45 caliber pistol with a magazine and 6 live rounds, a white sling bag, P2,000 in cash believed to be drug trade proceeds, and P3,000 in buy-bust money.

The suspect and the confiscated items were taken to the Toledo City Police Station for documentation and proper processing.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act no. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. /clorenciana

