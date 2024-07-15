2 reported dead in Mindanao due to habagat – NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — Two individuals in Northern Mindanao and Davao Region reportedly died due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In a situational report on Monday, the NDRRMC said 60,841 families were affected, two were reported injured, and one was reported missing.

It also reported that 4,767 families are currently in 55 evacuation centers nationwide, and 46,886 took shelter elsewhere.

READ: Mindanao flood victims climb to over 81,000

A total of 40 areas experienced flooding — 28 in Zamboanga Peninsula, one in Northern Mindanao, and 11 in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the agency added.

READ: Inter-tropical convergence zone to bring rains in Cebu – Pagasa

Based on the state weather bureau’s report, the southwest monsoon has so far brought moderate to intense rainfall over the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao from July 11 to 14.

READ: Carmen tragedy: Last missing flash flood victim found off Camotes

A low-pressure area (LPA) also formed east of Mindanao and was last spotted 485 kilometers east of Davao City.

Another LPA developed into a tropical depression outside the Philippine area of Responsibility. It was last monitored some 1,100 kilometers west of Central Luzon.

It was carrying maximum sustained winds at 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph while moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP