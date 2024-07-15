CCSC Chairman denies track oval measurement discrepancy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages has refuted reports that the controversial Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) rubberized track oval is short by 1.5 meters.

Recent reports claimed that a third-party surveyor remeasured the oval and found it to be 398.5 meters in length, rather than the standard 400 meters.

This was confirmed by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco, who indicated that the PSC would conduct its own investigation.

In a brief interview, Pages stated that these reports are incorrect and emphasized the need for accurate information. He announced a press conference scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, at 9 a.m.

However, Pages did not specify whether the press conference would address the latest survey of the track oval’s measurement or provide an assessment of Cebu City’s hosting of the five-day Palarong Pambansa, which concludes tomorrow evening with a send-off ceremony at the CCSC.

The controversy surrounding the CCSC oval began when delays in its renovation affected Cebu City’s hosting of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) in May.

The oval was closed in May 2023 and reopened roughly two weeks before the start of the Palarong Pambansa, necessitating the transfer of athletics and track & field events to Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Mandaue City and Danao City’s rubberized track oval for the CVIRAA meet.

Following the six-month preventive suspension of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia urged the oval’s contractor to expedite the completion of the project in response to public criticism.

The oval reopened on June 27, coinciding with the launch of the Palarong Pambansa.

However, on July 7, Ma. Jeanette Obiena, the technical consultant for the Palarong Pambansa, conducted a mandatory measurement and found the track oval to be of incorrect length.

Various unverified reports surfaced, alleging discrepancies in the oval’s measurement. Additionally, visible signs of damage were observed on the track, despite it not being used before the meet.

As a result, all Palarong Pambansa track and field records will not be recognized until the exact measurement of the oval is confirmed by the organizers.

