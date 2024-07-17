Man found dead in his apartment in Liloan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man was found lifeless inside his apartment in Purok Okra 2, Sitio Sto. Niño, Brgy. Catarman, Liloan town, northern Cebu on Wednesday morning, July 17.

In a report, police identified the deceased as Petronilo Gocela Maglasang, 58.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, said they are considering Maglasang’s boyfriend as a person of interest in his death.

READ: Liloan shooting: Gang war, personal grudge, love triangle eyed as possible motive

Quoting information from his neighbors, the boyfriend visited Maglasang’s apartment at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 13.

The victim was no longer seen leaving his apartment since.

READ: 16-year-old girl killed, 2 other minors injured in Liloan shooting

Gingoyon said that Maglasang’s body was found at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday after neighbors noticed foul odor coming from his unit.

When they opened the door, they saw him on the floor covered in blood.

READ: Gun-for-hire killed in shootout with Waterfront police

Neighbors called for police assistance at 8:45 a.m., the police report said.

Initial investigation showed that Maglasang, who earns a living by leading novena or prayers for the dead, had various external injuries.

But they are yet to determine what caused these injuries through an autopsy.

Also, Gingoyon said they are now looking for witnesses who will identify Maglasang’s boyfriend and provide information on his whereabouts.

In addition, Liloan police are trying to open Maglasang’s cellular phone with hopes of finding vital information that will help in the resolution of his case.

Liloan is a first-class municipality situated approximately 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP