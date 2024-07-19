2 LPAs inside PAR to bring rains in most parts of PH – Pagasa

By: John Eric Mendoza July 19,2024 - 09:38 AM

MANILA, Philippines — It will be a rainy Friday in most parts of the country as two low pressure areas (LPAs) are inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

That is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its early morning forecast today, July 19.

“Almost the entire country will have cloudy skies and rains,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said said in Filipino in an early morning bulletin.

2 LPAs inside PAR

The first LPA was last spotted some 135 kilometers west-southwest of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

Scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms are expected in northern Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

The other LPA was spotted some 880 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

Due to the trough or extension of this LPA, cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Bicol region, Western Visayas and the rest of Mimaropa (Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan).

Fair weather or partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms is expected in the rest of the country.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides in rain-affected areas.

No raise gale warnings were raised nationwide.

