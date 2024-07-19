Reah Mae Tocmo’s family still waiting for justice one year later

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Tocmo family continues to wait for the conclusion of the trial against the man responsible for the death of their loved one, Reah Mae, a year after her passing.

Reah Mae was 19 years old when she left her home in Davao de Norte and came to Cebu to work in order to help her family.

In a tragic turn of events, her lifeless body was discovered stuffed inside an abandoned box in Brgy. Tisay, Cebu City.

READ MORE:

TIMELINE: The tragic ending of Reah Mae Tocmo

Woman found dead inside box in Cebu was 19-year-old from Davao del Norte

Dead woman, tied and wrapped, found inside a box in Tisa, Cebu

On Tuesday, July 17, her family members commemorated her first death anniversary.

Reah Mae’s older sister, Rochie Tocmo Poblacion, shared photos of their family visiting the girl’s grave on her social media page.

After the visit, friends and family shared a small banquet as they remembered their loved one.

In her post, Rochie said that the tragedy is still fresh in their minds and that she deeply misses her youngest sister.

While a whole year has already passed since the killing, her family is still waiting for the day that justice will finally be served for their Reah Mae’s death.

READ MORE:

Simeon Gabutero enters not guilt plea

Gabutero reiterates: I killed Reah Mae Tocmo, I was not forced to admit it

Israeli embassy in PH condoles with family of dead beauty queen, BF

The primary suspect, Simeo Gabutero, was arrested by law enforcers during the investigation and eventually charged with murder.

On September 5, he was transferred to the Cebu City Jail in Brgy. Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Despite his earlier confessions in front of the media, Gabutero recanted and entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment of his murder case on Feb. 20.

As of this writing, the case against him is still pending in court.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that while it was now out of their control, they were always ready to make an appearance in court if they would be summoned.

In spite of Gabutero’s not guilty plea, Rafter assured that they did everything they could to make sure that the case would lead to him being convicted.

“We assure an airtight case sa pagfile nato. We have the complete testimonial evidence. We have the forensic evidence. We have the documentary evidence pud…Sa amoang side, gipaningkamotan gyud namo to nga whatever his plea was, mopadayon gyud ang kaso,” she said.

(We assure an airtight case in filing it. We have the complete testimonial evidence. We have the forensic evidence. We also have the documentary evidence…on our side, we will work hard and whatever his plea was, we will continue with the case.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP