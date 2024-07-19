BINI claps back at bashers through Jabbowockeez- inspired look

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This P-pop girl group, BINI is not showing any signs of weaknesses against bashing.

Instead of mopping and pleasing a lot of their bashers, BINI decided to give their bashers a show.

It can be recalled that the popular group was under fire last week when they arrived in Cebu covering their identities with face masks and shades and caps.

To some, it was taken out of hand saying that the group members are starting to be arrogant.

After photos of the girl group surfaced online, a lot of memes came into the picture, one of which was that of the famous dance group Jabbowockeez.

Netizens were quick to poke fun on the trend and asked the BINI to just dress like the Jabbowockeez on their next trip.

And BINI did just that!

Today, in the Instagram stories of the BINI members they shared their Jabbowockeez- inspired airport looks!

Instead of explaining themselves, they joined in the fun and created a new wave of trending news online.

They are now off to General Santos City for their BINIverse concert this weekend.