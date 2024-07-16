4 young BINI fans scammed during Cebu City concert

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two minors sought the help of local authorities after they were allegedly scammed by a man who offered them the chance to take a picture with popular girl group BINI during their concert in Cebu City last Sunday, July 14.

The victims, along with two other friends, reported that they lost P10,000 because of the incident.

P-pop girl group BINI held the Cebu-leg of their “BINIVERSE” concert at a hotel in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City on Sunday night.

The event was packed with fans who were eager to watch the girl group perform their songs.

Among the attendees were four minors who were left waiting outside the venue because the tickets were sold out.

While the group were disappointed with this, a man allegedly approached them and offered an opportunity to have a private pictorial with the girl group.

The man allegedly wanted them to pay P15,000 for the photo session.

The group, however, declined because of the expensive price.

Because of this, the man then lowered the price to P12,000 in an attempt to convince the victims.

Finally, they agreed with the price of P10,000 and the minors each gave their share for the money to give to the man.

After handing over the money, the man reportedly left for a while saying that he will be processing their request for a picture with the girl group members.

However, they noticed something was amiss when the man did not return until the concert ended a few hours later.

Two of the four victims then reported the incident to personnel of the Mabolo Police Station on early Monday morning, July 15.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., chief of Mabolo Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that they are now coordinating with the victims in order to validate the place of the incident.

He added that they are checking Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of the hotel to possibly identify the alleged scammer.

Following this incident, Caacoy urged the public to refrain from dealing with strangers who approach them with exclusive offers in exchange for money and to only purchase event tickets from authorized organizers.



