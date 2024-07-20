Astrolabio, Nakatani makes weight for WBC world title duel in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The stage is set for Junto Nakatani’s first title defense of his World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight title against Filipino Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio today, July 20, at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Nakatani and Astrolabio faced each other again during the official weigh-in on Friday, July 19.

Both boxers displayed tremendous discipline after passing the official weigh-in.

Astrolabio, a one-time world title challenger, weighed in at 117.26 pounds, slightly below the 118 lbs weight limit, while the defending champion, Nakatani, tipped the scales at 117.04 lbs.

This will be Nakatani’s first title defense, and it will be against Astrolabio, who is ranked the No. 1 contender for the WBC world bantamweight title.

The 26-year-old Nakatani, a three-division world champion, has an unbeaten record of 27 wins with 20 knockouts.

On the other hand, Astrolabio, 27, from General Santos City, has 19 wins, including 14 knockouts, and four defeats.

Nakatani became a three-division world champion after snatching the title from erstwhile Mexican champion Alexandro Santiago last February at the same venue where he will defend the title tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Astrolabio earned his second world title shot after defeating Navapon Khaikanha of Thailand in their WBC world bantamweight title eliminator last year in Bangkok, Thailand.

This came three months after falling short in his first world title shot against Jason Moloney of Australia for the WBO world bantamweight strap in the United States.

Also featured in the double-header world title bouts in this fight card are Japanese Riku Kano against American Anthony Olascuaga for the vacant WBO world flyweight title.

