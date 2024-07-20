Region 7 Tracksters Gear Up for National PRISAA Games 2024 in Albay despite obstacles

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Region 7 is set to field a formidable track and field team for the National Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Games 2024, taking place from July 20-26 in Legazpi City, Albay.

Arvin Loberanis, one of the Region 7 coaches, revealed that the team consists of 34 athletes from various institutions including the University of San Carlos (USC), University of Cebu (UC), University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM), Bohol Institute of Technology (BIT), Holy Name University (HNU), and Mater Dei College of Bohol.

The squad features 18 male and 16 female athletes. Loberanis expressed his optimism and confidence in the team’s ability to excel in the medal-rich athletics event, despite the lack of training facilities in Cebu.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Loberanis shared that the athletes had been training on the road for months due to the unavailability of a rubberized track oval. The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval was completed only two weeks before the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City.

“Actually, we train every day. Our main concern is familiarizing ourselves with the rubberized oval. The athletes haven’t been conditioned properly due to training on concrete surfaces most of the time. It’s all about strategy and mindset now as we head into the competition,” Loberanis said.

“The delay in the CCSC oval’s completion had a significant impact. We lost time to traffic and the distance to other ovals in Canduman, Naga, and Carcar, so we trained on the roads instead.”

Despite these challenges, Loberanis assured that his athletes are ready to compete fiercely against other regions.

“I wish all my athletes the best. Good luck to us all, and consider this a challenge. Always stay positive and use our experiences,” added Loberanis.

The men’s team includes Jhonn Mark Dizon (USC), Christian Niño Estella (USC), Jhon Eduard Soliva Gopo (USC), Christian Jerald Meguillo (USC), John Loyd Osorio (USC), Eglyn Selgas (USC), Franklin Ferdie Yee (USC), Jerome Casinillo (UC), Vincent Renz Linamas (UC), Mark Mahinay (UC), Haillie Fiedacan (UC), Harli Bon Redulla (UC), Rick Angelo Sotto (UC), Leonard Bracero (UCLM), Kier Ponpon (UCLM), Neil Brian Romera (BIT), Jerome Rosario (BIT), and John Michael Zamora (HNU).

The women’s team features Vylette Kaye Alvez (USC), Rheamae Ayuda (USC), Shine Mae Cardona (USC), Karen Andrea Manayon (USC), Jeanly Mata (USC), Madeleine Kate Sinangote (USC), Kristine Tabarno (USC), Artjoy Torregosa (USC), Cherry Andrin (UC), Judy Grace Repeso (UC), Crystal Villanueva (UC), Krystelle Leyson (UC), Ana Marie Larayos (UC), Angelica Mae Auman (UCLM), and Emely Diez (MDC).

These athletes are mostly gold medalists in last year’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) and winning athletes in the PRISAA Regional games, including Boholano athletes.

Alongside Loberanis, the Region 7 coaching staff includes Daniel Noval, Mary Ann Baculot, Marvin Rafols, James Ludweg Geconcillo, and Angel Mark Sicad.

