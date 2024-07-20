Daily Gospel, July 20

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 20, 2024, which is the Saturday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 12, 14-21.

The Pharisees went out and took counsel against Jesus to put him to death.

When Jesus realized this, he withdrew from that place. Many (people) followed him, and he cured them all, but he warned them not to make him known.

This was to fulfill what had been spoken through Isaiah the prophet:

“Behold, my servant whom I have chosen, my beloved in whom I delight; I shall place my spirit upon him, and he will proclaim justice to the Gentiles.

He will not contend or cry out, nor will anyone hear his voice in the streets.

A bruised reed he will not break, a smoldering wick he will not quench, until he brings justice to victory.

And in his name the Gentiles will hope.”