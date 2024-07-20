Rama on his suspension: ‘I have not done anything wrong’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama stands firm that his suspension was unfair and devoid of due process.

For the past two months, since his suspension began, Rama has consistently claimed he had no involvement in the case.

In a press conference via Zoom on Friday, July 19, Rama’s camp presented an audio-visual presentation (AVP) addressing the issues surrounding his preventive suspension and the case involving four unpaid employees at Cebu City Hall.

The AVP describes how Rama and seven other suspended officials felt “helpless” and in “total darkness” during their suspension.

It also notes that Rama was not involved in processing employee salaries or payment procedures, highlighting the separation of duties within the city government.

“I have not done anything wrong. Legally, I have not done (anything) illegal. That’s why, to whom will I turn to? The people especially in the city of Cebu who voted for me. It’s not fair that they are being deprived of me being around,” Rama said

Rama is hopeful that all petitions and appeals about his suspension will be considered and resolved.

“Sana basahin nila lahat ng pleadings kasi sana kung sino ang ma involved diyan, basahin lang. Iyon talaga ang request ko, basahin lang yung pleadings.” Rama added

When asked about his suspension’s end, Rama said he doesn’t see it as an ‘ending’ because he believes he hasn’t done anything wrong.

“I don’t want to even call it ending. Imagine, why will I call it ending when I haven’t done anything wrong? Why wait for 6 months? That, I cannot really imagine,” Rama said.

Rama hopes his suspension will be lifted before his birthday and October wedding to his partner, “Langga Malou.” He finds it “hurtful” to celebrate these occasions with pending legal issues.

Earlier this year, the Ombudsman imposed a six-month preventive suspension on Rama and seven others following complaints from City Hall employees about reassignment issues and unpaid salaries.

The complaints, filed by Filomena Atuel, Maria Almicar Dionggzon, Sybil Ann Ybañez, and Chito Dela Cerna, also involved lawyer Collin Rossell, Maria Theresa Rossell, Francis May Jacaban, Angelique Cabugao, Jay-Ar Pescante, Lester Joey Beniga, and Nelyn Sanrojo.

In an eight-page resolution, Ombudsman Samuel Martires found enough evidence for the suspension due to grave misconduct and behavior unbecoming of public officials. /with reports from Pia Piquero

