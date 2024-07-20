DTI suspends online sale of vapes, vape products

MANILA, Philippines –Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual on Friday issued an order suspending the sale, advertising and distribution of vapes online, a move that tightened government regulation of an industry long opposed by the health community.

“This is a temporary suspension until the e-marketplaces are able to convince us of their compliance with their obligations under Republic Act No. 11900, or the vape law, and other laws and related issuances,” Pascual told reporters during a roundtable discussion in Makati.

Delisting sellers

The head of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the order to suspend the online sale of vapes was prompted mainly by the need to prevent the sale of vape products to minors and ensure that those being sold online meet the safety standards set by law.

The directive, contained in the four-page Department Order No. 24-03, takes effect immediately, he said.

Vape companies and e-market operators should submit a sworn certification of their full compliance with the vape law to be allowed to resume sales, he added.

Undersecretary Amanda Marie Nograles of the DTI’s Consumer Affairs and Legal Services Group said the agency had secured the commitment of two e-market operators to delist vape sellers from their platforms following a meeting on June 27.

“They signified that to us through official letters and communication. But this is necessary because, what about the others?” Nograles said.

On June 14, the DTI said it had monitored close to 90,000 companies, including those operating online, engaged in the vape business.

Violations

Of these, 526 had been issued show-cause orders while 284 had been given notices of violation by the DTI for various offenses, such as selling the product within a hundred meters from a school, playground or places frequented by minors, using ads or “flavors” designed to appeal to minors, or not posting minimum-age signages at the store.

At least P32.76 million worth of vape products have been confiscated so far by the DTI this year, mostly for being offered for sale without proper certifications, like the Philippine Standard mark and the Import Commodity Clearance sticker.

Last month, the department ordered the mandatory certification of the product in compliance with the Vape Act, which lapsed into law in July 2022. —Alden M. Monzon

