PRO-7 warns against use of marijuana-flavored vapes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has issued a stern warning against the use and proliferation of marijuana-flavored vape products.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the PRO-7 spokesperson, said that they will arrest individuals who sell vapes mixed with marijuana oil.

The sale and use of marijuana remains illegal in the Philippines.

“In Central Visayas, we have not received that report but we do not discount the possibility nga naa nay gahimo ana diri sa atong lugar,” Pelare said.

Marijauan-flavored vapes

Pelare said that arresting the producers and distributors of marijauan-flavored vapes was part of their anti-illegal drugs campaign.

He said that PRO-7 Director, Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, was very clear with his instructions to arrest individuals who are involved in the illegal drugs business.

Anti-illegal drugs campaign

So far, Pelare said they have been very proactive in their stance against drug-related activities. They have a track record of seizing approximately P1 billion worth of illegal drugs in 2023.

Moreover, Pelare said that PRO-7 does not show leniency towards individuals who are engaged in illegal drug activities, a violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“In the past year we were able to confiscate around P1 billion worth of illegal drugs and by that alone dili gyud ta mupasaylo if naay moviolate sa Republic Act 9165,” Pelare said.

