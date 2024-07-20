HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 championship games, culmination on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The stage is set for the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 championship games in basketball and volleyball on Sunday, July 21, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The championship games will serve as the culmination of the month-long HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 that featured 33 properties flexing their sports prowess in various disciplines, including the centerpiece basketball and volleyball events.

Shangri-La’s Mactan Cebu Resort and Seda Central Bloc lock horns for the coveted basketball crown. Both teams are equally matched as they finished their respective campaigns unbeaten, clinching their tickets to the championship.

However, before the championship game, the HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 will hold its West vs East All-Star Game featuring executives from various HRRACI members who have a penchant for playing hoops at 8:30 a.m.

Leading the West team is HRRACI President Alfred Reyes of Bai Hotel, vice president Carlo Anton Suarez of Cebu Grand Hotel, and Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mark Anthony Ynoc of San Remigio Beach Club along with Jun Perocillo, Seigfred Paraguya, Ed Sangol, Ron Manalang, Xavier Castueras, Bryan Lasala, Danny Ting, and Dennis Estrella.

The East side on the other hand, will bank on Brian Noel, Domiku Ugarte, Hembler Mendoza, Johnson del Valle, Earl Quiñones, Christopher Escorial, Nigel Yap, Rex Yap, Simon Chew, Chris Gothong, Joseph Lo, and Ariel Villacorte.

Seda Hotel also eyes basketball and volleyball crowns

On the other hand, Seda Central Block guns for a rare triple conquest as it also vies in both the men’s and women’s volleyball finals. They will play against Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu in the men’s division and Nustar Resort and Casino in the women’s category.

Meanwhile, the table tennis and track and field events will commence at 8:00 a.m.

After the games, the program will be concluded with a cheerdance competition, and the crowning of the Mr. and Ms. HRRACI Sportsfest 2024, and the Queen of HRRACI Sportsfest 2024.

