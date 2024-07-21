Kabataan party-list prepares ‘protest barong’ for PBBM’s 3rd Sona

MANILA, Philippines — Although guests at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) are prohibited from wearing outfits with political messages, Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel on Sunday said he would be wearing a “protest barong” featuring a mural that “symbolizes the hope of the new generation.”

According to Manuel, his outfit coveys “an alternative future envisioned by Filipino youth” as a toga hood in front.

“This symbolizes the hope of the new generation to graduate from the social ills dragging the country to further crisis and even outright war,” he said.

He added that at the backside of the barong, there is a drawing of a fist “symbolizing the unity of the youth to break free and fight back against the primordial danger of war and aggression imposed by United States provocations (bald eagle) against its rival China (dragon).”

Alternative future

The lawmaker explained the image envisions an alternative future, which he said would be achieved by “young workers and peasants, the empowered majority, taking action in laying down a landscape of progress radiating from the sun with a baybayin letter ‘ka’ in the middle.”

“The cradled future highlights crucial reforms such as genuine agrarian reform, national industrialization, nationalist, scientific and progressive culture, equality and peace. These are substantial social reforms advocated by the youth to bring about a real and new Philippines,” he added.

Last July 10, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said guests wearing outfits with political messages would either be barred from attending the event or asked to change.

Velasco also said only media personnel wearing clothes with their company names would be allowed.

ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro said the ban “violates freedom of expression and should be opposed.”

“Even so, we in the Makabayan bloc will still wear clothes that reflect the real grievances and demands of the people during Sona,” she added.

