BBC Season 15: Panthers clinch back-to-back titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Panthers pounced on the Lions, 108-85, to earn back-to-back championship titles in the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 15 finals on Saturday evening, July 20, at the Alta Vista Golf & Country Club’s Sports Complex.

Marlou Abella finished with a game-high 24 points and was an assist shy to log a double-double game after tallying nine dimes along with three rebounds, and four steals.

Abella was eventually named BBC Season 15’s “Finals Most Valuable Player.”

Two of the Panthers’ other players in Stanley hapin and Denzel Tee both finished with 20 points each, while Juliano Yusingco had a double-double game of 15 markers and 12 boards.

The Lions’ John Rodrigo scored 16 points with eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to give his team the coveted title.

Matt Ravina and Jarod Lawas each scored 15 points, while Renato Abing added 13 markers as the Lions settled for a first place finish in the league.

The Panthers led as many as 28 points, 95-67, in the end game. The Panthers’ bench players contributed massively after scoring 47 points, while they also banked on their fastbreak points, converting 28 markers.

On the other hand, the ECBL Generals earned the third place honors after eking out a hard-fought, 93-91 victory against the Stallions in the battle-for-third that saw eight lead changes and six deadlocks.

The tandem of Kennith Empinado and Rodel Garcines gave the ECBL Generals a third place win with their huge double-double outings.

Empinado scored 30 points with 11 rebounds, while Garcines also had 30 markers with 10 boards as they’re the only two players from the ECBL Generals to log double-digit stats.

Joshua Reynes spoiled his double-double game of 37 wins and 34 rebounds for the Stallions.

