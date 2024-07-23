Sara Duterte: PNP pulls out 75 cops assigned for my security

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday confirmed that the Philippine National Police (PNP) pulled out all 75 members of her security group.

“I confirm that on 22 July 2024, an Order was issued by the Chief of the Philippine National Police relieving all of the 75 PNP Police and Security Group personnel that were previously assigned for my protection,” Duterte’s statement read.

She assured the public that the order would not affect her work.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang ating trabaho upang makapaghatia tayo ng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan — lalong-lao na sa mga liblib o underserved communities sa ating bansa,” Duterte said.

(Our work is still ongoing to distribute services to our countrymen — especially to remote or underserved communities in our country.)

“I do hope, however, that with this latest directive of the Chief PNP, we hear less cries from the people regarding the proliferation of drugs in the country, and that even fewer shall fall victim to various criminals,” she added.

