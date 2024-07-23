Discover luxury and style at Crate and Barrel’s first-ever pop-up event at IPI Center Done Rockwell

Crate and Barrel makes a stunning debut in Cebu City with its first-ever pop-up event at IPI Center Done Rockwell. Running from July 18 to July 31, this exclusive pop-up at The Glass House at IPI Center transforms the venue into a realm of luxury and style, setting a new standard in the heart of Cebu City.

Visit The Crate and Barrel Pop-Up at The Glass House at IPI Center Done Rockwell from July 18 to July 31, 2024 from 10 AM to 8 PM. Experience a curated collection of furniture and homeware with discounts of up to 20% on furniture and 10% on homeware items. For more information, visit @IPICenterDoneRockwell on Instagram and Facebook.

This exclusive event transforms The Glass House into a captivating showcase of Crate and Barrel’s finest collections. The space is meticulously designed to immerse shoppers in a world of refined style to encourage them to envision and create a home that radiates both sophistication and warmth.

To celebrate the grand opening of Crate and Barrel’s first-ever pop-up in Cebu City, a series of exclusive events were held over two days. On July 18 and 19, Rockwell and Crate and Barrel invited distinguished guests to experience a special preview and exclusive reception to celebrate the event’s launch. The pop-up offered exclusive discounts, with attendees being the first to enjoy up to 20% off on furniture and 10% off on homeware items.

Guests were warmly greeted by Steven Ticzon, Vice President and Business Unit Head of Crate and Barrel Philippines, and Vienn Tionglico-Guzman, Vice President and General Manager of Rockwell Cebu. Apart from being treated to a luxurious preview, guests also each received elegant table napkins and ring sets of their choice as a token of appreciation. Additionally, those who made purchases worth a minimum of ₱100,000 became eligible for a raffle prize of ₱100,000 worth of shopping credits at Crate and Barrel.

Reflecting their commitment to community and social responsibility, a percentage of every sale during the pop-up will be donated to Operation Smile, an organization that supports children with cleft lip and palate. This aligns with Crate and Barrel’s ongoing Crate Gives Back program, dedicated to various charitable causes since 2015.

Situated along Pope John Paul II Avenue, The Glass House at IPI Center is a versatile space that serves as a dynamic venue for curated events and lifestyle pop-ups, such as Crate and Barrel’s. Here, one can experience a preview of the lifestyle that awaits at IPI Center Done Rockwell, a vibrant mixed-use community set to rise at Cebu City’s heart and offer utmost convenience through its elegant residential spaces, inspiring work environments, and refined retail experiences.

