Pinoy Aquaman conquers his 1st US Triathlon in 47 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines—”Pinoy Aquaman” and prosecutor, Ingemar Macarine recently completed the Challenge New Jersey State Triathlon on July 19-20 in the United States, marking his return to the US triathlon scene after nearly five decades.

This race became a significant milestone for Macarine, whose planned open-water swim from Canada to the United States was cancelled earlier this month. Determined to make the most of his stay, he pivoted to footraces such as triathlon.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Macarine, the Philippines’ most accomplished open-water swimmer and an ardent environmental advocate, expressed his personal triumph in completing the Challenge New Jersey State Triathlon.

“This is my second triathlon in the US,” Macarine said.

“I finished the Eagleman Ironman 70.3 in Chesapeake, Maryland, back on June 14, 1976. Promoting a healthy lifestyle and work-life balance is essential to me, alongside my open-water swimming.”

Reflecting on his performance, Macarine revealed, “I am very happy I finished the Challenge New Jersey State Triathlon after my DNF (Did Not Finish) during the Virginia Forest Trail Half Marathon three weeks ago.”

He completed the Olympic-distance triathlon—featuring a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike ride, and 10-kilometer run—in three hours, 56 minutes, and three seconds.

“I excelled in the swim and run legs but faced issues during the bike leg when my bike’s crank and chain ring broke down,” he detailed.

At 48, Macarine’s record boasts an unsurpassable 38 successful long-distance open-water swims. His latest achievement was a 10-kilometer swim from Olotayan Island to mainland Roxas City in three hours and 15 minutes last March.

Despite his impressive track record, Macarine acknowledges the challenges of balancing his passion with his duties as a government prosecutor in Bohol Province, limiting him to training time and family moments. He also mentioned that a scheduled swim in Dipolog City was canceled due to bad weather.

Undeterred by these setbacks, Macarine remains committed to his environmental advocacy through open-water swimming.

“I am still looking for an opportunity to swim in the Philippines before the year ends. I feel strong and fit enough to tackle 10 kilometers or more, even at 48,” said Macarine, who maintains his health with a plant-based diet, zero vices, and daily exercise.

“It takes a lot of self-discipline, dedication, and sacrifice to succeed in endurance sports like open-water swimming, especially with a full-time job as a government lawyer. God gave me this talent. I might as well use it to promote marine conservation and a healthy lifestyle.”

