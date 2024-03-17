Pinoy Aquaman sets new record in successful 10k open water swim in Capiz

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Pinoy Aquaman” Ingemar Macarine never ceases to amaze after setting a new personal record for conquering the 10-kilometer open water swim in the Capiz Sea on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The 47-year-old Macarine bested his previous 10k open water swim in Masbate last year. From four hours and 22 minutes in his Masbate swim, Macarine incredibly logged in three hours and 15 minutes in his Capiz swim.

ALSO READ: Pinoy Aquaman to conquer Capiz open sea on Sunday

Amazingly, he also swam 800-meters more than his original 10k swim from Olotayan Island to mainland Roxas City.

It was Macarine’s 38th successful open water swim and it marked a historic milestone for Roxas City, being the first person to swim across Olotayan Island to mainland Roxas City.

ALSO READ: Macarine eyes Roxas open water swim to end long break

In an interview with CDN Digital, Macarine revealed that the tide and wind were huge factors for him to swim that fast.

“The current, tides, and wind were all in perfect condition. So, I took advantage of it by swimming faster, thinking the current might change anytime just like what happened during my Masbate swim last year. During the Masbate swim, I was caught by a strong current 2km from the shoreline. I had to battle it out just to reach the shore. Today, was an ideal day and condition for a long swim,” said Macarine.

The ‘Pinoy Aquaman’ revealed that he was also more prepared for this swim which contributed to his new record.

ALSO READ: Pinoy Aquaman Macarine conquers Lake Michigan

“So far this is my fastest marathon swim (10km). I am very much prepared for this swim. I did back-to-back training for the past few months. 30-minute run and floor exercises in the morning and 2-hour swim in the evening. I had to balance work and training, considering my full-time job as a Department of Justice Prosecutor,” said Macarine.

“My next swim would be a 10 km swim from Canada to the US this coming July 2024,” he said.

Macarine’s successful swim on Sunday was sponsored by Roxas City Mayor Ronnie Dadivas. It aims to promote tourism in the city and promote a healthier lifestyle.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP