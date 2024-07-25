Hayco: Celebrate the success, not the flaws of Cebu City’s Palarong Pambansa hosting

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES— Two weeks have passed since Cebu City hosted the Palarong Pambansa 2024, and the city still buzzes with remnants of the grand event.

Vendors and large Palaro signage are still visible around the uptown area, near the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), even though delegations from across the country have headed home.

Yet, a lingering controversy overshadows the celebration: the CCSC’s rubberized track oval, which became a hot topic due to a miscalculation in lane measurements.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner and former Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman Edward Hayco believes it’s time to shift focus from the blemishes to the triumphs of Cebu City’s hosting efforts.

He shared this during his guest appearance on the Open Line News Forum at Casino Español on Tuesday.

“The next Palarong Pambansa in Cebu might not happen for another 30 years. Organizing such a major event is challenging, and no event is ever perfect,” Hayco said.

“Yes, there were flaws, but let’s celebrate the success. We need to acknowledge that perfection is unattainable, and instead, focus on the 90 to 95 percent of things that went right.”

The CCSC oval became a point of contention when it was discovered that it was 0.88 meters shorter than the standard length due to lane painting errors.

This discrepancy led to the nullification of 11 new Palarong Pambansa records and drew substantial criticism.

“While it’s crucial to learn from our mistakes, we must also celebrate our achievements,” Hayco continued.

“Challenges are part of any major event. We should cherish the success and not dwell on the small percentage of issues.”

Despite the controversy, the oval was reopened to the public last Tuesday, offering Cebuano fitness enthusiasts and athletes a renovated venue after a 401-day closure.

For Hayco and local sports officials, the Palarong Pambansa’s successful conclusion highlights Cebu City’s potential to host large-scale sporting events, showcasing high-quality venues from both private and public sectors.

