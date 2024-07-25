Cebu City hardware store fire causes P19.2 million in damages, injures 3

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 25,2024 - 11:32 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fire at a hardware store’s storage unit on M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Brgy. Tejero, Cebu City, on the evening of July 24, caused P19.2 million in damages and injured three people, including two firefighters.

The fire began at around 7:08 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 7:15 p.m., the fire was raised to the first alarm and later to the second alarm at 7:42 p.m.

The fire was declared under control at 1:32 a.m. after 52 fire trucks, including support from Mandaue and Talisay, responded.

It took about 10 hours to extinguish the fire, which was finally put out at 5:02 a.m.

READ: 3 Cebu fires on Tuesday raze over P2.4M in properties

The injured included Fire Officer 3 Donald Densing, 35, who suffered eye irritation from an unknown substance, and Fire Officer 1 Marvin Dumogho, 29, who lost two teeth after falling off a ladder. A civilian, Ryan Dela Cerna, 20, also sustained minor facial irritation.

The establishment was completely burned, affecting 40 individuals. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. /clorenciana

READ: Abalos: No Pogo in Cebu but will investigate suspicious sites

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP