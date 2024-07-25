Cebu City hardware store fire causes P19.2 million in damages, injures 3
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fire at a hardware store’s storage unit on M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Brgy. Tejero, Cebu City, on the evening of July 24, caused P19.2 million in damages and injured three people, including two firefighters.
The fire began at around 7:08 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 7:15 p.m., the fire was raised to the first alarm and later to the second alarm at 7:42 p.m.
The fire was declared under control at 1:32 a.m. after 52 fire trucks, including support from Mandaue and Talisay, responded.
It took about 10 hours to extinguish the fire, which was finally put out at 5:02 a.m.
The injured included Fire Officer 3 Donald Densing, 35, who suffered eye irritation from an unknown substance, and Fire Officer 1 Marvin Dumogho, 29, who lost two teeth after falling off a ladder. A civilian, Ryan Dela Cerna, 20, also sustained minor facial irritation.
The establishment was completely burned, affecting 40 individuals. Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. /clorenciana
