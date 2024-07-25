cdn mobile

VP Sara, family on an ‘unannounced’ trip to Germany

July 25,2024 - 11:50 AM

Vice President Sara Duterte | CDN Photo/ Christian Dave Cuizon

MANILA, Philippines — Amid bad weather in Metro Manila and other parts of the country, Vice President Sara Duterte and her family left for an unannounced trip to Germany early Wednesday.

Duterte, along with her husband Manases Carpio, their children, and her mother Elizabeth Abellana-Zimmerman, boarded Emirates flight EK-335 to Dubai, which took off from Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 12:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if the Vice President left on official business or for a private matter. When asked for details regarding the trip, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) had yet to provide any information as of press time.

‘Relief boxes’ ready

As news spread of Duterte’s trip, netizens mostly posted comments on social media wondering why she had to leave the country amid a calamity, which on Wednesday caused the worst flooding so far this year in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

READ: Over 10,000 families in NCR evacuated due to Carina – DSWD

Duterte’s staff did issue a press statement in the afternoon—but it was about the “relief boxes” prepared by the OVP for families affected by Typhoon “Carina” in Metro Manila and the Calabarzon region.

The OVP “awaits the greenlight from the Office of the Civil Defense to formally begin its relief efforts in various localities in Metro Manila and Calabarzon since the rescue phase is still ongoing in different flooded areas,” the statement read. —with a report from Kathleen De Villa

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS:
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.