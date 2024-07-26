Young Cebuana athlete represents the Philippines for Gothia Cup 2024 in Sweden

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Who would’ve thought this young Cebuana, a Grade 9 student, would be among the Filipinos representing the country at the recent Gothia Cup 2024?

Yona de la Calzada, 14, from Minglanilla, Cebu, is one of the fortunate athletes who represented the Philippines at the grand opening of the Gothia Cup, the world’s largest international youth football tournament, held annually in Gothenburg, Sweden. This year, the event was held from July 14 to 20.

According to their official site, around 1,900 teams from 74 nations participate each year, playing nearly 5,000 games on 112 pitches. This makes it a spectacular showcase of international football talent and cultural exchange.

Joining de la Calzada are fellow athletes from Manila and other provinces in the Philippines, all members of the Makati Football Club (FC). Founded in 1976 by Coach Tomas Lozano, Makati FC is the country’s longest-running youth football academy.

Love for sports

De la Calzada’s first international trip with Makati FC was to Singapore for the JSSL Cup 2023. The club won the Paul Parker Overall Champion title, and their Girls14 team finished as 1st runner-up. This success led to their invitation to the Gothia Cup 2024.

In her earlier days, she shared that she began playing basketball at the age of 7 at St. Benedict Childhood EC, where her footwork quickly caught the attention of her teachers.

“A teacher of mine introduced me to football coz she saw my footworks while playing basketball,” de la Calzada expressed.

Encouraged by her teacher, she tried football and began formal training under Coach Epifanio Ynot at Sacred Heart Ateneo de Cebu.

During the pandemic, de la Calzada and other female footballers formed a team called ‘Cebu Urduha’ to continue honing their skills, guided by Coach Jahm and Coach Bryan. In an interview with CDN Digital, she shared her experience, highlighting the importance of their initiative during such challenging times.

Passion for football

Regarding her passion for playing football, de la Calzada continuously pursued activities that would hone her kinetic skills.

“With my continuous passion of playing football, I was invited by Coach Selu of Makati Football Club to join the team. I’ve been with MFC for 2 years already giving me opportunities in the field of football. Trainings, tournaments, travels under MFC. This time MFC is also supporting my education.”

For those inspired by de la Calzada, she shared wise advice for anyone wanting to play football.

“Football is so fun, it’s a combination of speed, endurance, ball control, and good decision making. So patience, will, and determination sums it all.”

Future plans

When asked about her future plans, de la Calzada wants to continue balancing her studies and her love for football. She is a beacon for those students who want to follow in her footsteps in the world of football.

Balancing school and sports may be challenging for others, but de la Calzada proved it is possible with a mix of hard work, perseverance, and a positive outlook on life. /clorenciana