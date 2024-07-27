Rockwell Land and IPI holds groundbreaking ceremony for the Lincoln at IPI Center in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rockwell Land Corporation, in partnership with International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI), held earlier today the ceremonial groundbreaking and lowering of the time capsule at Lincoln at IPI Center, Rockwell’s residential tower in its newest mixed-use development in Cebu, at the heart of the Queen City of the South. This event marks the beginning of the bored piling for the foundation of the tower.

Present during the event were executives from both Rockwell and IPI, including Rockwell Chairman and CEO Nestor J. Padilla, IPI Chairman Pio Castillo Jr., and Directors Dennis Wong, John Wong, and Leslie Anne Aliman.

The groundbreaking event marks the beginning of construction for the Lincoln at IPI Center, a residential tower set to stand at 53-storeys tall and offers up to only 12 units per floor, that range from studio to three-bedroom units. This residential tower is one part of a larger community, IPI Center Done Rockwell, a 2.8 hectare mixed-use development replete with residential, office, and retail components.





“We’re excited to start building our first mixed-use project here in Cebu, with IPI Center, and have the community experience the signature lifestyle that Rockwell offers.” says Rockwell Chairman and CEO Nestor Padilla. “Lincoln Tower will be a prime address in the midst of this development, conveniently complemented by retail and leisure areas.”

Refreshed City Living at IPI Center Done Rockwell

IPI Center Done Rockwell is the developer’s latest and third project in Cebu, after introducing its mid-rise garden community 32 Sanson and its residential-resort Aruga Resort and Residences – Mactan.

Located along Pope John Paul II Avenue, IPI Center sets itself apart by offering three floors of retail with over 10,000 sqm of Net Leasable Area (NLA) that will be home to everyday conveniences like groceries, a mix of food and beverage concepts from Manila and Cebu, specialty stores, and health and wellness clinics. All these will be set against a mix of indoor and al-fresco areas that make it ideal for leisure, and will also be complemented by office spaces.

This is akin to the signature communities that Rockwell Land creates, with almost 30 years of experience in the luxury real estate segment. Rockwell has been known for its thoughtfully-designed unit cuts to make living spaces comfortable; after-sales services offering assistance for leasing and resale; and convenience by ensuring each property has a retail component, if not located nearby one. Another distinct feature of Rockwell developments are its sprawling open spaces, with Lincoln Tower having a 70:30 ratio of open space to building structure.





IPI’s residential tower, Lincoln, will offer amenities to meet each aspect of their residents’ lifestyle with elegance and comfort— from its fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, multi-purpose court, library lounge, and the spacious function hall. They are likewise ensured of exclusivity with an elevated driveway drop-off that allows residents a hassle-free arrival to their home, while being able to easily access the retail area below.

These thoughtful features combine to make Lincoln at IPI Center not just a place to live, but a lifestyle to embrace, offering unmatched luxury and convenience for discerning residents.

Set to turnover in 2029, along with the opening of retail, Lincoln at IPI Center offers a preview of its living spaces through a 2-Bedroom Model Unit at The Glass House at IPI Center, located along Pope John Paul II Avenue in Cebu City. For more information, please visit our Facebook and Instagram pages.

