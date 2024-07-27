Taduran guns for Shigeoka’s IBF world title in Japan on Sunday

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol—The stage is set for the duel between the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka against mandatory challenger Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran of the Philippines.

The Taduran-Shigeoka bout takes place this Sunday, July 28, at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena in Otsu, Japan.

Both fighters made weight during the official weigh-in on Saturday, July 27, with Taduran tipping the scales at 104.5 pounds and Shigeoka at 104.7 pounds.

This will mark Taduran’s first fight in Japan. He earned his mandatory challenger spot after a decisive unanimous decision victory over Boholano Jake Amparo last December in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 27-year-old Taduran, from Albay, previously held the IBF title in 2019, claiming it with a fourth-round stoppage of Samuel Salva. However, he lost the belt in two intense bouts against archrival Rene Mark Cuarto.

Taduran’s professional record stands at 16 wins, four losses, one draw, and 12 knockouts.

Shigeoka, who remains unbeaten with an impressive record of 11 fights and nine knockouts, captured the IBF title by defeating Daniel Valladares last year with a fifth-round technical knockout.

This will be Shigeoka’s second title defense. His first defense was a dominant win over Amparo, who stepped in as a last-minute replacement after ArAr Andales withdrew from their scheduled bout on March 31.

A victory for the Filipino challenger in the Taduran-Shigeoka showdown would not only allow him to reclaim his status as a world champion but also make him the second Filipino to currently hold a world title, following WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem.

