Apolinar set for undercard bout in Taduran-Shigeoka world title duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pete “Prime Time” Apolinar of the Prime Stags Boxing Stable in Talisay City, Cebu is set for another challenging bout in Japan on July 28.

The 29-year-old San Pablo City, Laguna native will face Japanese boxer Matcha Nakagawa in a non-title eight-round bout at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena in Otsu, Japan.

The event is promoted by Kameda Promotions.

Apolinar’s fight serves as the undercard for fellow Filipino Pedro Taduran’s world title clash against Ginjiro Shigeoka for the latter’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight championship.

“We, as a team, are 100 percent prepared for this fight. It’s been almost seven months since I last fought, and now I have this opportunity to compete internationally again,” said Apolinar, a former Omega Boxing Gym prospect.

“I am grateful to my team, my manager, my trainer, and everyone who made this Japanese promotion possible,” he added.

Ring rust

When asked about his opponent, Apolinar admitted that he hasn’t reviewed Nakagawa’s fight tapes yet but promised to remain cautious in the ring.

Apolinar needs to overcome ring rust, not having fought in seven months. His last bout was on December 29, 2023 at the Sky Hall of the SM Seaside City Cebu, where Prime Stags Boxing Promotions, in partnership with Winzir, held a fight card.

He narrowly missed capturing the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental featherweight title, settling for a majority draw against Chinese fighter Lingjie Xia then.

Apolinar’s record stands at 17 wins (10 knockouts), four losses, and one draw. His last fight in Japan was in December 2022, where he lost to Hayato Tsutsumi by unanimous decision in Ota City.

Meanwhile, Nakagawa has a record of 15 wins, two losses, and two draws, with six knockouts. His previous bout also ended in a draw against compatriot Hiroki Hanabusa last March in Tokyo.

