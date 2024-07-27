MPBA Season 3 kicks off on Sunday, features new league format

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Two exciting games will highlight the official start of Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 3, on Sunday, July 28, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium located at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

Void and Homesourced will square off in the opening game in the premiere division at 6 p.m. This will be followed by the showdown of the league’s newcomers Welec Trucking Services and Metrocars at 7:15 p.m.

A total of 12 teams divided into two divisions: the elite division and the premiere division will be featured this season as the organizers introduce a new format in the league.

This significant change in the league’s format departs from the previous ‘north’ and ‘south’ divisions used in the first two seasons. The change is meant to increase competitiveness and provide teams with an incentive to strive for excellence.

The rest of the competing teams in the premiere division are TSO Prayboys, Slow Grind, Urestore, and Gremlinz-Sherilin B.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, ARQ Builders, will return to compete in the elite division alongside Artera Builders, Steadfast Builders, Gremlinz-Sherilin A, Matia’s Foodhaus, and Pure Fit Cebu.

ALSO READ:

MPBA Season 3 embraces major change, promises more excitement

MPBA showcases young talents in charity league

ARQ Builders win MPBA Season 2 title

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP