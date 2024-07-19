MPBA Season 3 embraces major change, promises more excitement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A brand new format and the introduction of new teams are set to bring more excitement to the third season of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA), which will kick off on July 28 at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium in the North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City.

The MPBA, one of Cebu’s biggest basketball leagues, will feature a total of 12 teams divided into two divisions: the elite division and the premier division.

This significant change in the league’s format departs from the previous ‘north’ and ‘south’ divisions used in the first two seasons.

During a press conference on Thursday, July 18, league founder Miguel Lumapas explained the rationale behind the new format.

“We patterned this change after the European football leagues, which have elite and premier divisions. The elite division comprises the better-performing teams, while the rest of the teams compete in the premier division,” said Lumapas, who is also a lawyer.

Lumapas was joined by MPBA commissioner Fritz Malinao and co-commissioner Marrion Joseph Ybañez, along with the league’s presenter, Winzir, represented by Bogard Labrague III, during the press conference.

“Teams that perform exceptionally well in the premier division will have the opportunity to move up to the elite division,” Lumapas added.

This system aims to increase competitiveness and provide teams with an incentive to strive for excellence.

In the elite division, teams can field a maximum of two ex-professional or ex-varsity players to strengthen their rosters.

These players must have played for their professional or varsity teams at least five years ago to qualify. The top two elite teams will earn a twice-to-beat advantage when they face the winning teams from the premier division in the final four.

The defending champions, ARQ Builders, will return to compete in the elite division alongside Artera Builders, Steadfast Builders, Gremlinz-Sherilin A, Matia’s Foodhaus, and Pure Fit Cebu.

Meanwhile, the premier division will see competition from Void, Homesourced, Metrocars, TSO Prayboys, Slow Grind, Welec Trucking Services, Urestore, and Gremlinz-Sherilin B.

With this new format, the MPBA aims to deliver a more dynamic and competitive season, promising its fans a fresher approach to this growing league.

RELATED STORIES

