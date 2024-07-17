MPBA showcases young talents in charity league

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before unfolding another exciting season, the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) reached out to young cagers in Brgy. Subangdaku to stage their first MPBA Charity League last Monday, July 15.

Four exciting games were featured in the start of the youth-based charity league organized by one of Cebu’s most extensive basketball leagues, the MPBA.

In the first game, Team C defeated Team D, 22-1, with Jasper Cagula topscoring the team with six points, five assists, and three boards in the mini division.

Meanwhile, Jaden Palco finished seven points, three rebounds, and two steals as Team A narrowly defeated Team B, 24-21, in the other mini division game.

In the midget division, Team B clobbered Team A, 45-25, with Jimboy Lavente stealing the spotlight with his 24 point outing paired with four boards and three dimes.

Lastly, Team C routed Team D, 46-33, behind John Talledo’s 18-point performance with seven boards, and two steals.

According to MPBA Commissioner Fritz Malinao, their charity league’s ultimate goal is to establish a sound developmental league in Mandaue City and provide young hoopers the chance to hone their skills with a well-organized league.

The two-week youth-based basketball league features around a dozen teams which is fully backed by the Subangdaku Barangay Captain Monah Manatad, ARQ Builders, Steadfast Builders, Southwrks and Winzir.

