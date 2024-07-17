cdn mobile

MPBA showcases young talents in charity league

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 17,2024 - 03:41 PM

MPBA showcases young talents in charity league

MPBA officials and players from various teams of the MPBA Charity League pose for a group photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before unfolding another exciting season, the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) reached out to young cagers in Brgy. Subangdaku to stage their first MPBA Charity League last Monday, July 15.

Four exciting games were featured in the start of the youth-based charity league organized by one of Cebu’s most extensive basketball leagues, the MPBA.

In the first game, Team C defeated Team D, 22-1, with Jasper Cagula topscoring the team with six points, five assists, and three boards in the mini division.

READ: ARQ Builders win MPBA Season 2 title

Meanwhile, Jaden Palco finished seven points, three rebounds, and two steals as Team A narrowly defeated Team B, 24-21, in the other mini division game.

READ: MPBA Season 2: Artera Builders dethrone Truck N Trail, sets grand finals duel with ARQ Builders

In the midget division, Team B clobbered Team A, 45-25, with Jimboy Lavente stealing the spotlight with his 24 point outing paired with four boards and three dimes.

READ: MPBA Season 2: ARQ Builders dominates south conference with 9-0 sweep

Lastly, Team C routed Team D, 46-33, behind John Talledo’s 18-point performance with seven boards, and two steals.

According to MPBA Commissioner Fritz Malinao, their charity league’s ultimate goal is to establish a sound developmental league in Mandaue City and provide young hoopers the chance to hone their skills with a well-organized league.

The two-week youth-based basketball league features around a dozen teams which is fully backed by the Subangdaku Barangay Captain Monah Manatad, ARQ Builders, Steadfast Builders, Southwrks and Winzir.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: cebu sports news, Mandaue's Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.