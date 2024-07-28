Councilor calls for urgent flood-prone area assessment in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid the ongoing rainy season, a Cebu City councilor has called for an assessment of flood-prone areas and potential flood hazards.

On Wednesday, July 24, ouncilor Rey Gealon submitted two resolutions to the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

In his resolution to the CCDRRMO, Gealon requested regular assessments of flood-prone areas to ensure resident safety and determine if evacuations are necessary during heavy rains. He emphasized the need for preparedness due to the expected scattered showers and occasional heavy rains in Central Visayas from the southwest monsoon.

In his resolution to the DEPW, Gealon expressed concerns about traffic issues from the rain and requested advisories on ongoing road projects that could affect traffic.

The City Government has already taken steps to mitigate flooding impacts during the rainy season.

Suction machines

On Tuesday, a suction machine was tested at the Tabacalera Bridge in Estero de Parian to reduce flooding risk and improve river dredging.

The machine can remove sand and garbage, which are the main causes of clogging and flooding during rain.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Councilor Jerry Guardo, and Task Force Gubat sa Baha chief Mel Feliciano attended the testing to check the machine’s capability.

The city plans to start desilting operations in its rivers by the end of August. Garcia said that they are waiting for the Bids and Awards Committee to act on the proposed purchase of the declogging machine.

“But, while that is pending, ang atong Department of Engineering and Public Works padayon sad sa ilang pagtrabaho sa atong mga drainage systems to address flooding. But the sustainable solution is for us [to] recognize that flooding is a shared challenge and that, while we, as individual residents of Cebu City, can sometimes be part of the problem, we can also be part of the solution,” Garcia said. /clorenciana

